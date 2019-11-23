UrduPoint.com
Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa To Be Appointed As CPEC Authority's Chairman

Federal cabinet will give approval of Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa for his appointment as chairman of CPEC Authority on Tuesday, the sources said.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2019) Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa was likely to be appointed as Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a summary had been sent to the cabinet division in this regard, the sources said.

The Prime Minister Office, they said, forwarded the summary to cabinet division and the Federal cabinet would give its approval during its meeting the next week. Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the meeting of the federal cabinet.

On Oct 8, 2019, President Arif Alvi signed on CPEC Authority Ordinance as the authority will have the jurisdiction across the country and will be comprising 10-members with Prime Minister as its Executive Director. A grade-20 officer, the sources said, would be appointed as chief executive officer of the authority on deputation basis and the authority would be responsible to look after all the matters related to the authority. The authority would coordinate and monitor all matters related to the CPEC and any beneficiary of the CPEC would not be eligible to be part of the authority, they said.

They also said that a business council would be established to achieve the set goals of the authority while the authority would decide its annual budget by its own and a three-member committee would give approval of all investment.

They said the Auditor General of Pakistan would be responsible to do audit of the authority and CPEC fund would be established under the CPEC Ordinance, 2019, and all grants, loans and funds would also be managed by the said fund.

The federal government could only be able to revoke the status of the authority which could summon anyone to seek information about anything related to the CPEC, they said, adding that the authority would be fully empowered to impose fine on anyone who failed to comply with the orders of the authority. No legal or whatsoever proceedings could be initiated against any member of the authority, the sources said.

