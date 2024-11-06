Open Menu

Lt. Gen (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat Calls On Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Head of the Green Tourism Pakistan former Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Wednesday

According to spokesman of the Governor House, Green Tourism, environment-friendly initiatives and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Kamran Tessori said work on green tourism in the province is necessary as many places in Sindh have an importance for tourism which attract tourists.

Economy-friendly tourism is one of the top priorities of the present government, Governor said and added that initiatives of Green Tourism Private Limited are commendable.

Lt. General () Hassan Azhar Hayat said work was underway for the improvement of the environment under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

