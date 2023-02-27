UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib Arrested On Incitement Charges

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib arrested on incitement charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Monday arrested Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib on charges of allegedly inciting the public against national institutions.

According to a police source, a team from the Ramna police station nabbed Amjad Shoaib from his residence in the Federal capital.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him on February 26 at the capital's Ramna Police Station under Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Owais Khan.

