Open Menu

Lt Gen (Retd) Nigar Johar Appointed As Brand Ambassador For Women Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Lt Gen (Retd) Nigar Johar appointed as Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a historic move for gender equality and women’s leadership, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appointed Lt Gen (Retd) Nigar Johar Khan as its official 'Brand Ambassador' for Women Empowerment and Women’s Initiatives.

The announcement was made during an event, "SHE Leads – A Tribute to Women," which was held at the Chamber House the previous day. The ceremony celebrated the resilience, strength, and remarkable contributions of women across Pakistan, with Lt Gen (Retd) Nigar Johar Khan, the first and only female three-star general in Pakistan as the chief guest.

RCCI President Usman Shahkat, in his welcome address termed her professional rendering as one of courage, dedication, and breaking barriers.

"She has redefined what is possible for women in Pakistan and stands as a beacon of hope and aspiration", he added.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf reiterated the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

"Events like these reinforce the message that women are key architects of Pakistan’s progress while honoring our national icons", he said.

Delivering keynote address, Lt Gen (Retd) Nigar Johar praised RCCI’s proactive stance on gender equality. "Creating spaces for women to lead, grow, and shape the future is essential", she said and also commented on RCCI’s vision and dedication in empowering women.

She also highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity, endorsing RCCI’s upcoming solidarity walk in support of Palestine alongside the Palestinian ambassador.

The event was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, executive committee members, Director AIC Ijaz Qamar Kayani, and a large number of women members.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

1 minute ago
 Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

2 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

12 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

13 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

14 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan