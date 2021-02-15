Lt. Gen (Retd) Zafar Iqbal takes oath as Chairman PPSC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Lieutenant General (Retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal took oath as Chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to the newly appointed Chairman PPSC.

Secretary PPSC and other members of the commission attended the ceremony.