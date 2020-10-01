Lt Gen (retired)  Muzaffar Usmani’s body recovered from sea area of Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Police say the circumstances show that the retired general died of cardiac arrest while driving his car in the area near Karachi sea.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Lieutenant General (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani’s body was recovered from Do Darya area of Karachi, the local media reported on Thursday.

The body was lying in a car in a river in sea area of Karachi.

He was 72.

“The body recovered from the sea area was identified as the body of Lieutenant General (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani.

“It looks the retired general died of cardiac arrest while driving his car near Do Darya area near Karachi sea,” said the police.

The car was taken into custody by the police and the body was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital.

According to some reports, General (retired) Usmani was considered one of the close friends of former Army Chief General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf, he supported Musharraf during the martial law of 1999 and later in 2001 was made Deputy Chief of Army Staff. It is also said that it was Muzaffar Hussain Usmani who convinced the then army chief for landing of his plane.