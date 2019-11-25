UrduPoint.com
Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza Appointed As Chief Of General Staff

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as Chief of General Staff

According to ISPR, two major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals.  

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) In recent reshuffle in the top brass of military leadership, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as Chief of General Staff beside two major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals, the Inter-Services Public Relations said here on Monday.

According to the ISPR, two major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals included Major General Ali Amir Awan and Major General Muhammad Saeed. Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir was appointed to the post of ad-joint general. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed as Chief of General Staff.

Lieutenant General Numan Mehmood was appointed as Core-Commander Peshawar while General Nadim Zaki manj was appointed as DG Strategic Planning Division while Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar was made commander Mangla.

