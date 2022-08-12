UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Takes Charge As New Chairman WAPDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) takes charge as new chairman WAPDA

Newly-appointed Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) assumed charge of the office on Friday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):Newly-appointed Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) assumed charge of the office on Friday. He is the 23rd Chairman of WAPDA.

According an official statement released by media wing of the WAPDA here on Friday, Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) is a professional engineer and soldier, who has pursued two parallel career streams for over last four decades. He obtained Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Military College of Engineering in 1984. He was awarded Masters Degree in Civil Engineering form University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in 1990.

It further said that Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) had been Commander Corps Engineers and Quarter Master General Pakistan Army where numerous mega construction projects were executed under his supervision,He belonged to Corps of Engineers, commissioned in 1978, and commanded Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division during Swat Operations. He had also served as Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ, besides commanding Corps at Karachi, the statement added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Army Water Swat WAPDA University Of Engineering And Technology Media From

Recent Stories

Mexican border city violence leaves 11 dead, shops ..

Mexican border city violence leaves 11 dead, shops burned

24 seconds ago
 Gill sent jail on judicial remand

Gill sent jail on judicial remand

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks FIA's comments on call- ..

Islamabad High Court seeks FIA's comments on call-up notice to PTI official

6 minutes ago
 Wife of Gill's driver given bail

Wife of Gill's driver given bail

6 minutes ago
 HMC claims to pump out rain water from low -lying ..

HMC claims to pump out rain water from low -lying localities

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of veteran hockey pl ..

Chief Minister condoles death of veteran hockey player

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.