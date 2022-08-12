Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) takes charge as new chairman WAPDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):Newly-appointed Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) assumed charge of the office on Friday. He is the 23rd Chairman of WAPDA.

According an official statement released by media wing of the WAPDA here on Friday, Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) is a professional engineer and soldier, who has pursued two parallel career streams for over last four decades. He obtained Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Military College of Engineering in 1984. He was awarded Masters Degree in Civil Engineering form University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in 1990.

It further said that Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) had been Commander Corps Engineers and Quarter Master General Pakistan Army where numerous mega construction projects were executed under his supervision,He belonged to Corps of Engineers, commissioned in 1978, and commanded Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division during Swat Operations. He had also served as Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ, besides commanding Corps at Karachi, the statement added.