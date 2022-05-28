UrduPoint.com

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali Praises QIMS For Providing Best Educational Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

Commander 12-Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali on Saturday credited Quetta Institute of Medical Science (QIMS) for imparting the best educational and research facilities as well as playing the role in character building of students, so they emerge as best human beings, citizens with exceptional qualities, and doctors who adhere to medical values

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Commander 12-Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali on Saturday credited Quetta Institute of Medical Science (QIMS) for imparting the best educational and research facilities as well as playing the role in character building of students, so they emerge as best human beings, citizens with exceptional qualities, and doctors who adhere to medical values.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of the 4th Convocation held here at QIMS where he was invited as the special guest.

Vice Chancellor Balochistan University Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt. Gen. Wasim Alamgir and Principal QIMS Professor Dr. Zafar Hussain Tanveer attended the ceremony alongside a large number of faculty members, graduates and their respective parents.

Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali said it was a historic day in which three MBBS badges (4th, 5th, 6th) were receiving certificates.

He also congratulated the graduates and their parents on achieving this important milestone, also adding that the success was due to their tireless efforts who worked in collaboration with the faculty members.

"It has become a very important and successful institution in the field of sciences. QIMS has achieved 100% result in the year 2021 and in view of its recent achievements, the number of students in the session has been increased from 100 to 150 which is a testament to its excellent success", he added.

He said that graduated doctors have achieved a commendable success, although studying in the era of COVID-19 was a challenge but this experience would help them (students)in better training and refinement of personality.

"But in this hour of need you have to serve the people of Balochistan sincerely and selflessly", he said, adding that in the recent past during COVID-19, the nation had paid tremendous tribute to the doctors who were regarded as front line heroes also urging new doctors to carry this sacred duty further in this challenging environment.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali distributed gold medals, scholarships, honorary certificates and certificates among the high performing graduates.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Alamgir Gold From Best

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Law Minister takes notice of PBC press release

Law Minister takes notice of PBC press release

4 minutes ago
 Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of ..

Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of nuclear tests

4 minutes ago
 Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting ..

Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting court's orders

4 minutes ago
 Change of clothes brings change of luck for Swiate ..

Change of clothes brings change of luck for Swiatek at French Open

7 minutes ago
 Successful nuclear explosions culmination of Z.A.B ..

Successful nuclear explosions culmination of Z.A.Bhutto's programme: Sherry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.