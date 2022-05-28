Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Commander 12-Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali on Saturday credited Quetta Institute of Medical Science (QIMS) for imparting the best educational and research facilities as well as playing the role in character building of students, so they emerge as best human beings, citizens with exceptional qualities, and doctors who adhere to medical values.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of the 4th Convocation held here at QIMS where he was invited as the special guest.

Vice Chancellor Balochistan University Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt. Gen. Wasim Alamgir and Principal QIMS Professor Dr. Zafar Hussain Tanveer attended the ceremony alongside a large number of faculty members, graduates and their respective parents.

Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali said it was a historic day in which three MBBS badges (4th, 5th, 6th) were receiving certificates.

He also congratulated the graduates and their parents on achieving this important milestone, also adding that the success was due to their tireless efforts who worked in collaboration with the faculty members.

"It has become a very important and successful institution in the field of sciences. QIMS has achieved 100% result in the year 2021 and in view of its recent achievements, the number of students in the session has been increased from 100 to 150 which is a testament to its excellent success", he added.

He said that graduated doctors have achieved a commendable success, although studying in the era of COVID-19 was a challenge but this experience would help them (students)in better training and refinement of personality.

"But in this hour of need you have to serve the people of Balochistan sincerely and selflessly", he said, adding that in the recent past during COVID-19, the nation had paid tremendous tribute to the doctors who were regarded as front line heroes also urging new doctors to carry this sacred duty further in this challenging environment.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali distributed gold medals, scholarships, honorary certificates and certificates among the high performing graduates.