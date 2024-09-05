Lt Gen Satti To Head FPSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti as FPSC chairman, it has been learnt.
According to sources, the president has approved his appointment on the advice of the prime minister.
He will take charge of the post after his retirement from the army.
The post of FPSC chairman has been lying vacant since August 2023 and thus the meeting of Central Selection board could not be held.
