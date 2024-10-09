Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Sworn In As FPSC Chairman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Lt. General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Satti on Wednesday took the oath of the office of Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).
President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly appointed chairman at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The ceremony was attended by notables including senior government officials.
Recent Stories
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Space Week to conclude on Thursday5 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 139,500 cusecs water11 seconds ago
-
World Post Day celebrates to mark 150 years historic milestone14 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi urges youth to play role in addressing challenges22 seconds ago
-
NAB presents Rs 36.8 mln recovery amount cheque to Punjab government27 seconds ago
-
Free veterinary medical camp held in Kohistan33 seconds ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai5 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 70th BASR meeting11 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners20 minutes ago
-
PHC bars banned PTM from holding PQA20 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother20 minutes ago
-
IUB stands among top 801 universities of world21 minutes ago