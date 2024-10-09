Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz sworn in as FPSC chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Lt. General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Satti on Wednesday took the oath of the office of Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly appointed chairman at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by notables including senior government officials.