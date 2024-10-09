Open Menu

Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Sworn In As FPSC Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz sworn in as FPSC chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Lt. General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Satti on Wednesday took the oath of the office of Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly appointed chairman at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by notables including senior government officials.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Government Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

5 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

39 minutes ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

46 minutes ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

51 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

1 hour ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

1 hour ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

2 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

2 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan