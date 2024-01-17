Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

Newly appointed Chairman Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Hidayatur Rehman was sworn in by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal capital on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Newly appointed Chairman Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Hidayatur Rehman was sworn in by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Wednesday,.

The AJK Prime Minister, Ch. Anwar ul Haq, as well as government ministers, secretaries, and others attended the swearing-in event, which took place in Kashmir House. Prior to this, the announcement on the appointment of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir was read out by the Special Secretary for Services and General Administration.

On Wednesday, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, offered his condolences for the passing of the mother of former council member Chaudhry Hameed Pothi.

Barrister Chaudhry also sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah, the Almighty, asking that the departed soul rest in eternal peace and that the bereaved family be granted the patience to endure the immense loss with grace.

