Open Menu

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman Sworn In As As AJK PSC Chairman

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

Newly appointed Chairman Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Hidayatur Rehman was sworn in by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal capital on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Newly appointed Chairman Public Service Commission Lt. Gen. (R) Hidayatur Rehman was sworn in by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Wednesday,.

The AJK Prime Minister, Ch. Anwar ul Haq, as well as government ministers, secretaries, and others attended the swearing-in event, which took place in Kashmir House. Prior to this, the announcement on the appointment of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir was read out by the Special Secretary for Services and General Administration.

On Wednesday, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, offered his condolences for the passing of the mother of former council member Chaudhry Hameed Pothi.

Barrister Chaudhry also sent his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah, the Almighty, asking that the departed soul rest in eternal peace and that the bereaved family be granted the patience to endure the immense loss with grace.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Event Government

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

10 minutes ago
 IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marria ..

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

14 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 Traders demand to shift the poultry market from ci ..

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

14 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

18 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

18 minutes ago
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

18 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

18 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

12 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

12 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

12 minutes ago
 Fertigation through drip irrigation better for veg ..

Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan