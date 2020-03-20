UrduPoint.com
Lt (R) Islam Zeb Posted Secretary Excise, Taxation Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Secretary, Law and Order, Home and Tribal Affairs Department Lieutenant (Retd) islam Zaib (PAS BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Excise and Taxation Department of KP in his own pay and scale with immediate effect.

He relieved Syed Zafar Ali Shah (PAS BS-21), Senior Member board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the Additional charge, in the best public interest with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

