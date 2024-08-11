Open Menu

Lt Uzair Embraced Martyrdom After Getting Critically Injured In Tirah Valley Fire Exchange

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Lt Uzair embraced martyrdom after getting critically injured in Tirah Valley fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) embraced Shahadat at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar on Sunday after succumbing to his injuries received during fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District on August 9th.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Peshawar Fire Exchange ISPR Attock Bagh August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan