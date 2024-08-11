Lt Uzair embraced martyrdom after getting critically injured in Tirah Valley fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) embraced Shahadat at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar on Sunday after succumbing to his injuries received during fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District on August 9th.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.