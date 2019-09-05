UrduPoint.com
LTC Decorates Buses To Commemorate Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:17 PM

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has decorated its two buses of urban routes of B-10 (Railway Station to Valentia Town) and B-22 (Jallo Mor to Jinnah Terminal near Thokar Niaz Baig), to commemorate the Defence of Pakistan Day and the Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has decorated its two buses of urban routes of B-10 (Railway Station to Valentia Town) and B-22 (Jallo Mor to Jinnah Terminal near Thokar Niaz Baig), to commemorate the Defence of Pakistan Day and the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Pictures of martyred and flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, along with slogan of 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' has been pasted on buses to acknowledge the unforgettable services of heroes, who embraced martyrdom while defending the homeland as well as for showing sympathy with the people of occupied Kashmir.

LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar said, "We pay homage to our heroes and gallant sons from the armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies that remained steadfast and showed us the path of honour and glory by rendering ultimate sacrifices."

