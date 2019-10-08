UrduPoint.com
LTC Provides Free Shuttle Service For 2nd T-20 Cricket Match

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

LTC provides free shuttle service for 2nd T-20 cricket match

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) is plying free shuttle coaster service here on Monday for the second T-20 cricket match from FC College to Fifa Gate of Gaddafi Stadium, instead of making parking arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) is plying free shuttle coaster service here on Monday for the second T-20 cricket match from FC College to Fifa Gate of Gaddafi Stadium, instead of making parking arrangements.

According to a spokesperson, the LTC is plying 30 air-conditioned coasters free shuttle service for cricket enthusiasts for reaching cricket stadium to experience on-ground second T20 International Cricket match to facilitate the general public, which was coming to see the cricket match.

In accordance with the arrangements, officials of operations and enforcement department of the LTC would be available at various points for guidance of general public.

