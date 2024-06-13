Open Menu

LTN Family Given 30-day Time To Clear Journalists’ Dues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Council of Complaints for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday gave 30-day time to the LTN Family to clear dues of the aggrieved journalists while directing some other media houses to present their stance in the next meeting.

The Council issued the directives during its 89th meeting which took place at the PEMRA Headquarters.

According to a news release, the 89th meeting was of the utmost importance as the Council had been authorized by the recent amendment in the PEMRA Act to address the complaints registered by the electronic media’s journalists regarding non-payment of their salaries by the media houses.

Furthermore, the Council had also been authorized to recommend penalties if directives/ recommendations were flouted.

Chairperson of the Council Syed Muhammad Ali presided over today’s meeting which took up the complaints filed against Geo, Talon, BOL News and LTN Family for non-payment of salaries.

Senior journalist Imtiaz Alam filed a complaint against Geo; senior anchorperson Rauf Kalasra against Talon News; Sami Ibrahim, Imran Waseem and others against BOL News; and Imtiaz Ali and Syed Arif Raza Zaidi against the LTN Family.

