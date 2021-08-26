LU hospital board accords approval for hiring specialist doctors, modern instruments

The Management Board of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Thursday accorded approval for hiring the services of specialist doctors for different departments and filling 32 vacancies each of BPS-18 Anesthetists and Pathologists

The decision was made at the Board's meeting held here at LU hospital Hyderabad and was attended by Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Dr. Bikha Ram, Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Advocate Imdad Unar and others.

The Director (Admn) Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed the meeting regarding lack of doctors and paramedical staff and steps to be taken for improving health services in the hospital.

Keeping in view of the needs of the hospital, meeting has accorded approval for hiring of the services of Interventional Radiologist and Cardiologist, Vascular Surgeon, Cardiac Surgeon, Paeds Cardiologist, Radiologist, Cardiac Anesthetist, Electro Physiologist Echo Technologist, Chief Pathologist and other specialist doctors.

The Board also accorded approval for filling of 32 each BPS-18 Anesthetist and Pathologist posts for which permission of the government would be sought.

The meeting also decided to approach Sindh Government for provision of state of the art Paeds CT Scan, Incubators, Infant Warmers, Dexa Scan for LU hospital Hyderabad and Lithotripters, Anesthesia machines, OT Lights, OT tables and other surgical instruments for Jamshoro hospital.

The meeting also gave approval for installing centrally air condition plants at newly built main Dialysis building, Burns building and Paeds ICU of LU hospital Hyderabad.