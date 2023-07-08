LU Hospital branches converted into state-of-art health facilities: Medical Superintendent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Shahid islam Junejo has claimed that both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital have been converted into state of the art health facilities with construction of new block and provision of latest medical equipments.

The Medical Superintendent made such claims while addressing separate meetings with the heads of different departments, doctors and senior staff nurses here on Saturday.

He said that all development projects with the provision of state of the art health facilities are being completed with the financial assistance of Sindh Government with objective to provide medical treatment to the patients at their nearest.

He emphasized upon the medical and paramedical staff of the hospital to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, devotion and punctuality adding that by adopting the guidelines and set procedures, the performance of the hospital can further be improved.

He also formed vigilance committees comprising senior doctors to monitor the performance of the medical and paramedical staff as well as provision of health facilities to admitted patients.

Among others, Assistant Medical Superintendents Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho and Dr. Ali Nawaz Abbasi, Director Intensive Care Unit Dr. Kashif Memon, Senior Resident Medical Officers Dr. Aftab Hussain Phull and Dr. Salim Akhtar Bhatti and Chief Pathologist Dr. Javed Ansari also attended the meeting.