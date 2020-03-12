UrduPoint.com
LU Hospital Opens New Urology Ward On World Kidney Day

LU Hospital opens new Urology ward on World Kidney Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :To mark the World Kidney Day, a seminar and walk was held at  Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Thursday to raise awareness among general public about kidney diseases.

The walk started from newly established Urology ward to the office of Medical Superintendent civil hospital Hyderabad in which hundreds of doctors, para medical staff and officials of other department also participated.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Bikha Ram, Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro and other professors and doctors of Urology and Nephrology department also participated.

Addressing the seminar, professors and doctors called for increasing awareness of chronic kidney diseases and its associated cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

The speakers said that as many as 850 million people were affected with kidney diseases all over the world and number was increasing day by day.

On the occasion, VC LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram and other professors also inaugurated newly constructed Urology ward in civil hospital Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a free screening camp was also held in which hundreds of patients were provided free of cost treatment.

An award ceremony was also held in which doctors, professors and other staff members of Urology department were awarded.The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional MS Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Dr. Shahid Junejo and others were also present on the occasion.

