LU hospital providing best possible treatment facilities to poor people: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Liaquat University (LU) Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Wednesday said that all the patients coming to LU hospitals were being provided treatment facilities that was why patients from other districts including Hyderabad were coming to both hospitals for availing treatment.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting about operationalization of newly constructed ICU at the hospital's city branch which was also attended by Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS (General) Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, AMS to Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho, RMO (General) Dr. Faisal Memon, Pediatric Surgeon Prof. Dr. Nand Lal Kela, Surgeon Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Qureshi and others.

Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh but none of the major public sector hospitals except Karachi have a pediatric ventilator facility, Dr Kolachi said and added that with the efforts of hospital management, a new ICU building having two operation theatres and the state of the art machinery was inaugurated.

The new building has a complete surgery department with a 14-bed general ward having facilities for HDU and ICU, MS said, adding that 35 ventilators and incubators will also be available for providing best treatment to the children.

He said the ground floor of the building has been allotted for children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia while a neonatal ICU with 32 beds has also been constructed on the third floor.

The MS said that with the establishment of a modern ICU ward for children in the hospital, people will no longer have to go to any other hospital for the treatment of their children while we are also working on building new departments in the hospital.

Dr. Kolachi told the doctors, nursing staff and paramedics that if they have any problem they can contact him directly but negligence in duty or care of patients will not be tolerated.

He said they had the full support of Sindh Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health and also the division and district administration was providing all possible assistance to the hospital management.