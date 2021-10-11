UrduPoint.com

LU Hospital Resumes Evening OPD In Hyderabad Branch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Liaquat University hospital administration on Monday resumed evening out patient department (OPD) to provide treatment facilities to the people of Hyderabad and other areas of the province.

According to LU hospital spokesman, evening OPD services, which were closed due to coronavirus pandemic, has been restored with effect from October 11 (Monday).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony held at LU hospital Hyderabad branch, the Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore said evening OPD will remain open till 8:00 pm.

The specialist doctors of surgery, gynecology, ENT, Neurology, Urology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic and other departments will be available in the evening OPD to provide treatment facilities to the patients who could not visit in morning due to their duties.

The Additional Medical Superintendent OPD Dr Mujeeb Rehman Kalwar and others were also present on the occasion.

