LU hospital starts implanting pacemaker device to cardiac patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to provide state of the art treatment facilities, Liaquat University hospital's cardiology department has started implanting pacemaker devices to heart patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :In order to provide state of the art treatment facilities, Liaquat University hospital's cardiology department has started implanting pacemaker devices to heart patients.

This was stated by the Medical Superintendent of LU hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore in a statement issued by the hospital's spokesman.

Dr. Pahore said in civil hospital Hyderabad thousands of heart patients belonging to 15 districts of Sindh were being provided state of the art cardiac treatment without discrimination.

With the availability of this facility in civil hospital Hyderabad, lives of many patients having abnormal heart beat could be saved, MS said.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi informed that interventional cardiology procedure had been started in civil hospital Hyderabad since last 6 months and state of the art Cath Lab was also established for conducting these procedures.

For the treatment of low heartbeat patients, services of the cardiac Electrophysiologist have been hired by LU hospital management, Jatoi said and added that modern treatment facilities are being provided to the poor patients at both branches of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of Interventional Cardiology Department Dr. Kashif Shaikh said a large number of angiography and angioplasty procedures had been conducted in LU hospitals since last 6 months and now permanent pacemaker implantation had been started to save lives of the heart patients.

The Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Kubra said two patients were brought to the hospital in critical condition and for the first time in the history of Hyderabad pacemaker implantation surgery had been conducted to save their lives.