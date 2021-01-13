(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore has said that all departments including Radiology would be connected with computerized data system in order to monitor treatment facilities properly.

Talking to computerized data system experts here at his office on Wednesday, Dr. Pahore said COVID-19 patients were being provided all available treatment facilities in civil hospital Hyderabad while number of MRI, CT Scan, Digital X- Ray, Dialysis and other machines would be enhanced for the facilitation of the patients.

For uninterrupted power supply to the hospital, electricity is being provided to the hospital from express feeder, Dr. Pahore said and informed that heavy standby generators are also available to face any power breakdowns. He also praised the role of director administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, doctors and para medical staff of the hospital in providing best treatment facilities to the patients.

The director administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Shahid islam Junejo and others were also present on the occasion.