LU Hospitals Equipped With Modern Treatment Facilities: MS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Tuesday said that the hospital was being equipped with modern technology so that the people could have access to the best medical facilities.

Speaking to delegation of civil society members, Dr Kolachi said with the installation of modern machinery in the hospital, the departments of various diseases were being expanded to ensure the treatment of patients.

He said now major surgeries which had been conducted with difficulties in the past, are being performed through small openings with the help of modern equipments.

MRI, color developer ultrasound, CT scan, mammography, fluoroscopy and other machines are available in the hospital with the help of which treatment facilities are being provided to the people, Dr Kolachi said.

He said three MRI machines, three CT Scan machines, 10 color developer ultrasound machines were available at LU hospital city branch while Jamshoro brach was also equiped with modern technologies.

As many as 350 CCTV cameras at city branch and 300 cameras are installed at Jamshoro branch for digital monitoring of both the hospitals, MS said and added that directives are being issued to the doctors and para medical staff through digital devices.

The Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

