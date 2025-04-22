Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with Luc Triangle, Secretary-General of the International Trade Union Confederation, along with a delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with Luc Triangle, Secretary-General of the International Trade Union Confederation, along with a delegation.

The meeting was attended by Regional Secretary-General of ITUC Shoya Yoshida, Director of the ILO Country Office in Pakistan Geir Thomas Tanstol, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aoun Chaudhry, Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Dr. Arshad Mahmood, and officials from the ministry. Secretary Dr. Arshad Mahmood briefed on the ministry's performance and priorities regarding labor improvement through the Overseas Pakistanis Ministry and its subordinate institutions, said a press release on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain praised the International Trade Union Confederation's global efforts for labor rights, stating that Pakistan is working with the International Labor Organization to promote the rights of workers. The government is expanding the scope of Employee Old Age Benefits and the Worker Welfare Fund to ensure that more employees, workers, and the labor force can benefit.

National Vocational Technical Training Commission at the federal level and Vocational Training Institutes at the provincial level are conducting several training programs to skill the youth, ensuring that a skilled workforce is available according to market needs.

Secretary-General Luc Triangle of the International Trade Union Confederation commended Pakistan's democratic values and praised the initiatives taken in the country for the betterment of workers and employees. He mentioned that Pakistan has a labor force of 70 million, from which the economic situation can be significantly improved, as workers face numerous employment-related challenges.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that several training programs aimed at skilling the youth have been initiated, and the provision of technical education to Pakistanis going abroad has also commenced. This year, a record remittance of $38 billion from overseas Pakistanis is expected, with overseas Pakistanis sending over $4 billion in remittances to Pakistan last month.

Over 12 million Pakistanis are working in various countries. Secretary-General Luc Triangle commended the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis for the betterment of workers and extended an invitation to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain to participate in the upcoming International Labor Conference.