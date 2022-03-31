Lucky Cement announces 34 MW Solar project

Lucky Cement Limited and Reon Energy on Thursday announced a 34 MW captive solar power project with a 5.589 MWh Reflex energy storage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Lucky Cement Limited and Reon Energy on Thursday announced a 34 MW captive solar power project with a 5.589 MWh Reflex energy storage. The project set to be installed at Lucky Cement's Pezu plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold not only Pakistan's largest on-site captive solar plant but also the largest ever energy storage solution, said a press release.

The 34 MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 48 GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually. The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy and will also cut around 29,569 Tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

Speaking of the project, Executive Director, Lucky Cement Limited, Noman Hasan said Lucky Cement Limited had always ensured to introduce and adopt the latest technologies in line with its vision of promoting sustainable business practices. This advancement would not only enhance our plant's efficiency but would also support in curtailing Carbon emissions.

Considering the global environmental challenges, it is important to invest in such technologies, especially on the industrial level. Being an industry leader we understand our responsibility towards the environment and through such investments, we are committed to ensuring a sustainable future.

Lucky Cement Limited became the third such company in Pakistan to install Reflex energy storage. That would improve the reliability of the power system by absorbing the variations of the solar plant and improve the overall generation efficiency by shutting down 20 MW of fossil fuel generation during the daytime whilst keeping the critical spinning reserve intact.

Furthermore, storage will build flexibility into the cement plant's power system, and allow quick response in case of any power faults enabling 24/7 operations.

