Lucky Cement awarded for best corporate report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Lucky Cement Limited has won the Best Corporate Report Award with the second position in the cement category at the much anticipated "Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards-2019.

The recognition was jointly announced by Institute of Charted Accountants of Pakistan and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, said statement here on Wednesday.

On winning the award, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited, Syed Noman Hasan said that over the past few years, Lucky Cement had won a number of prestigious awards and recognitions, achieving new milestones in the cement industry.

The company's success reflects the collective effort and passion of the company's employees. At Lucky Cement, governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency were the cornerstones of the company's business model.

This consecutive recognition of the Best Corporate Report Award is another acknowledgement of our commitment to ensure transparency and accountability in all our practices.

The adoption of the International Integrated Reporting Framework in our report was a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well informed with all of our business operations and their performance.

The award represents the company's commitment to having the best corporate practices and governance, reflected by the stringent policies for information technology, whistle-blowing, social responsibility, investor grievances, and safety record at the company. Full disclosure of the company's operational environment, strategic objectives, risk management, and governance processes provided firm grounds for winning the award.

ICAP and ICMAP had been organizing the Best Corporate Report Awards ceremony since 2000. This recognition has been instrumental in encouraging entities to follow transparency in preparing their annual reports according to the international best practices.