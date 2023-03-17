Lucky Cement completes state-of-the-art school vicinity of Pezu plant premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Lucky Cement Limited, in collaboration with The Citizen Foundation, has completed the state-of-the-art school in the vicinity of Pezu plant premises in the district Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The "Abdul Razzak Tabba Block Lucky Cement Limited Pezu Campus-I" for Primary classes, while the "Muhammad Yunus Tabba Block Pezu Campus-II" will be for secondary classes. The admissions for the first batch of 2023 are underway. This school is in line with the UNSDG "Quality Education" and emphasizes the importance of quality education for all.

In addition to these educational initiatives, Lucky Cement Limited has successfully inducted the 3rd batch of students for a vocational training program in collaboration with NLC (ATINs) for permanent residents of District Lakki Marwat.

This initiative aims to provide skill-based training to the youth of the region, enabling them to secure employment opportunities in the future.

The previous two batches, trained with the collaboration of Hunar Foundation, have already completed their training and have been employed in our factory in their respective fields, which is a source of pride not only for candidates and their families but also for Lucky Cement Limited.

Lucky Cement Limited is also providing intermediate scholarships to students from District Lakki Marwat to support their academic pursuits.

Furthermore, under its commitment to support education in District Lakki Marwat continuing over a decade, Lucky Cement is extending its support by offering higher education scholarships to university students from District Lakki Marwat, in top business and engineering universities of Pakistan.

"We are confident that all these activities in the area of education and skill development will have a positive impact on the lives of the residents of District Lakki Marwat," added the spokesperson.

"This additional project in collaboration with The Citizen Foundation is a significant step towards providing quality primary and secondary education to the children of the district and will enhance the education standard in the rural area of District Lakki Marwat" he added.