Lucky Cement Distributes Ration In Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

For helping the flood victims in Sindh and Baluchistan, Lucky Cement Limited has distributed thousands of ration bags along with shelter camps for the flood victims in far flung areas of Dadu, Sanghar, Khairpur and Uthal

Lucky Cement Limited has also distributed medicine, clothes, beddings and sanitary pads amongst a large number of affected population in various districts of Sindh and Baluchistan.

Lucky Cement Limited has also distributed medicine, clothes, beddings and sanitary pads amongst a large number of affected population in various districts of Sindh and Baluchistan, said a release on Wednesday.

Lucky Cement Limited has also dispatched Medicine Packs that includes medicines for bacterial infections and first aid in order to prevent diseases amongst the victims.

In this time of crises, Lucky Cement Limited, Pakistan's largest cement manufacturer has reached out to far-flung areas which were worst affected by the flash floods in North and South of Pakistan to provide relief to the victims.

The immense destruction of houses and damages to crops caused by the floods, made victims homeless and they are now in the state of starvation.

