Lucky Cement records net profit of Rs 6.13 bn in FY 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :On consolidated basis, Lucky Cement Limited reported Rs 6.13 billion net profit after tax and after Rs 1.19 billion attributable to non-controlling interests for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.

This shows earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 18.96 as compared to Rs 35.03 per share reported during the last year, said release on Tuesday.

On consolidated basis, the company achieved gross turnover of Rs 162.87 billion which is 19 percent higher as compared to last year's turnover of Rs 136.59 billion. During the fiscal year 2019-20 under review, the company's overall consolidated net profit decreased by 45.9 percent as compared to the same period last year.

The decrease in consolidated Net profit was mainly attributable to decrease in net profit of cement segment (Holding Company) which decreased by 79.0% due to lower margins and higher input costs.

This decrease in net profit of holding company was partially offset by significant increase in net profit from foreign operations (LCL Investments Holdings Limited) as compared to last year.

Despite challenging market and economic dynamics, the increase in net profit is mainly attributable to growth in sales volume, increase in cement prices and decrease in input costs from both Congo and Iraq projects.

Whereas, the profitability of ICI remained similar to last year, the increase in automobile segment's profitability also contributed towards improving the consolidated net profit.

On a standalone basis, the company's overall sales volumes declined by 0.6% to reach 7.63 million tons during the current fiscal year. The local cement sales volume registered a decline of 7.6% and were 5.41 million tons in comparison to 5.85 million tons last year. However, the export sales volumes of the Company improved by 18.8% to reach 2.16 million tons as compared to 1.82 million tons during the last year. Anticipating challenges in domestic demand of cement the company developed new sales markets for clinker exports. Resultantly, the Company's clinker exports increased by 32% as compared to previous year.