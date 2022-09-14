UrduPoint.com

Lucky Cement Sets Up Makeshift Shelters For Flood Affectees In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Lucky Cement Limited has set up temporary shelters in various schools of Darra Pezu and Lakki Marwat areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hundreds of families affected by the recent torrential rains and floods.

More than 800 families are being provided three-time meals in these temporary shelters, said a news release.

Moreover, thousands of ration bags containing food items have also been distributed among other families in the flood-affected areas. The company has also provided sanitary pads to thousands of women.

Lucky Cement Limited has also set up a medical camp each in Tank and DI Khan districts while three medical camps have also been established in Pezu, Lakki Marwat district where victims have been provided with free medicines and medical facilities.

These medical camps, which are led by doctors and trained medical staff, are a part of the comprehensive relief campaign held by the Lucky Cement limited for flood victims.

Floods demolished majority of houses in Lakki Marwat and DI Khan while crops, roads and infrastructure were also swept away. The poor and traumatized flood affectees are thankful to the company for helping them in their hour of need.

