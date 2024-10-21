Open Menu

Lucky Cement Wins Awards

October 21, 2024

Lucky cement wins awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Lucky Cement Limited, Pakistan’s leading cement manufacturer, secured first position at the prestigious Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards 2024, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

This award recognizes Lucky Cement’s commitment to transparency, excellence in corporate reporting, and adherence to international best practices in financial reporting, according to a news release received here on Monday.

The ICMA & ICAP Best Corporate Report Awards is one of the most reputable platforms in Pakistan for evaluating annual and sustainability reports and emphasizes high standards of corporate governance, clarity, and accessibility of financial information for stakeholders and Investors.

