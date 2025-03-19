Open Menu

Lucky Draw Held At Governor House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 10:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A lucky draw was held at the Sindh Governor House for participants of the "Itehad Ramadan-ul-Mubarak" Iftar dinner on Wednesday.

US Consul General in Karachi, Scott Urbom, drew the winning name for a 120-yard plot, which belonged to Muhammad Kamran, a Karachi resident.

Urbom also handed over files to previous plot draw winners. Other lucky winners included Ambrain Sabah, who won an Ummrah package, Ahmed Raza, who received a motorbike, and Anwar Ali, who won a mobile phone.

