UrduPoint.com

Lucky Draw Held For Employees Of Capital Metropolitan To Get HBA

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Metropolitan on Thursday held a lucky draw here to give Rs 100,000 to each 60 employees under House Building Advance (HBA).

Director Administration Muhammad Owais Khan and Director Finance Shaukat Khan conducted the draw while following the directives of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and Director General Arshad Ali Zubair.

The lucky draw was held in the conference room of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar and the Names of 60 lucky employees of the draw were announced on the occasion.

This event was organized with the efforts of United Municipal Workers, in which Chairman of United Municipal Workers Malik Naveed, General Secretary Syed Waqar Ali Shah, Bilal Ahmed, Badar Munir and Capital Metropolitan Government employees participated in large numbers.

Director Administration Muhammad Awais Khan congratulated the lucky winners.

