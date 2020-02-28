Lucky draws ceremony of Huj scheme 2020 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A ceremony of lucky draws of Haj scheme 2020 was held at Committee room, Aiwan-i- Auqaf here on Friday in which four officials of the department were declared successful.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad presided over the meeting while DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari , Director Administration Auqaf Punjab Rao Nadeem Akhtar, Director Finance Malik Abdul Waheed and other officials were present.

During lucky draw, from grade 1 to 11, Muhammad Aslam Arif , Khadam e-Imam Bargha Multan and Qari Haq Nawaz Khateeb Rawalpindi, from grade 1 t0 16 Haq Nawaz Pakpattan office and from grade 17 and above Tariq Ali Rana administration aquaf were declared successful.