UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lucky Draws Ceremony Of Huj Scheme 2020 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:05 PM

Lucky draws ceremony of Huj scheme 2020 held

A ceremony of lucky draws of Haj scheme 2020 was held at Committee room, Aiwan-i- Auqaf here on Friday in which four officials of the department were declared successful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A ceremony of lucky draws of Haj scheme 2020 was held at Committee room, Aiwan-i- Auqaf here on Friday in which four officials of the department were declared successful.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Arshad Ahmad presided over the meeting while DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari , Director Administration Auqaf Punjab Rao Nadeem Akhtar, Director Finance Malik Abdul Waheed and other officials were present.

During lucky draw, from grade 1 to 11, Muhammad Aslam Arif , Khadam e-Imam Bargha Multan and Qari Haq Nawaz Khateeb Rawalpindi, from grade 1 t0 16 Haq Nawaz Pakpattan office and from grade 17 and above Tariq Ali Rana administration aquaf were declared successful.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Rawalpindi Pakpattan 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

7 minutes ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

11 minutes ago

Man Utd to play Austria's LASK in Europa League la ..

2 minutes ago

Govt bans polythene bags in zoo

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 25 eateries during pro ..

2 minutes ago

England outplay Pakistan in ICC Women WC T20 match ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.