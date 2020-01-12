UrduPoint.com
Lucrative Numbers Auction On January 20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Lucrative numbers auction on January 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) will auction lucrative numbers of three series -- FD-20, FDS-20 and FDU-20 here on January 20.

An official of Motor Registering Authority ETD Faisalabad told APP here on Saturday, that numbers of FD-20 series will be auctioned for motorcycles and scooters whereas FDS-20 series was reserved for Commercial Vehicles and FDU-20 for Rickshaws only.

He said that the auction would be held at 10:00 a.m. in the ETD Office on January 20 and successful bidders would be bound to get their vehicles registered within one month.

He said that the reserved price of digit 1 of all series would be Rs.10,000/- whereas reserved price of other numbers of all series except 7 and 786 will start from Rs.5000/- and reserved price ofdigit 7 and 786 would be Rs.7500/- each.

