Lucrative Opportunities Available For British Investors: LCCI

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Lucrative opportunities are available in various sectors of economy for British investors and they should avail them.These views were expressed by the LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal at UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

President of UKPCCI Amjad Khan, Senior Vice President Syed Asad Hussain, Vice Presidents Asim Yousaf, Amir Khuwaja and Joint Secretary Sardar Shafquat Khan also spoke on the occasion.President UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Amjad Khan, while stressing the need for more interaction between the two countries, urged the businessmen of the two sides to focus on exchange of trade delegations for the sake of joint venture.He said that UK being the fastest growing economy has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts there.

