UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa To Resume Flights To S. Korea This Month

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Lufthansa to resume flights to S. Korea this month

Lufthansa German Airlines said Tuesday it will resume flights to South Korea later this month, as the new coronavirus outbreak appears to have passed its peak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Lufthansa German Airlines said Tuesday it will resume flights to South Korea later this month, as the new coronavirus outbreak appears to have passed its peak.

Lufthansa will offer three flights a week from Incheon to Munich starting on June 24, as European countries plan to ease entry restrictions on incoming passengers from June 15, the company said in a statement.

"Lufthansa will do its best to strengthen and supplement its European and continental air networks to meet the needs of Korean travelers, while also making sure customers travel safely," Alejandro Arias, Lufthansa general manager of Korea, said in the statement.

The company said the resumption of flights to Frankfurt depends on market conditions.

Lufthansa suspended all flights on its routes from Incheon to Munich and Frankfurt in mid-March in response to a sharp decline in air travel demand amid virus fears.

Among European carriers, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the only airline that has continued to offer flights between South Korea and the Netherlands.

KLM has provided flights from Incheon to Amsterdam, though it reduced the number of flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, it increased the number of flights on the Incheon-Amsterdam route to five from three a week, a company spokeswoman said by phone.

Air France and Finland's state-owned airline Finnair plan to resume flights to Korea in July. Other European carriers, such as British Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Polish Airlines, have yet to announce plans to restart services to Korea.

Related Topics

France German Company Frankfurt Munich Amsterdam Incheon South Korea Finland Netherlands June July Market All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gandapur condemns state terrorism in IOJK, urges w ..

21 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares extend rally

23 seconds ago

Indonesia pulls out of annual Mecca pilgrimage ove ..

24 seconds ago

Las Vegas Police Officer Shot in Head During Anti- ..

25 seconds ago

Govt not to compromise on accountability process: ..

30 seconds ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) clea ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.