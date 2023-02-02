UrduPoint.com

LUH Board For Improving Treatment Facilities In Both Branches Of Hospital

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The meeting of the Board of Management, Liaquat University Hospital was held here at civil hospital to further improve facilities being provided to the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Board of Management, Liaquat University Hospital was held here at civil hospital to further improve facilities being provided to the people.

Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan presided the meeting in which Additional Secretary Health Sindh Dr Maqsood Ahmed Kalhoro, MS Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Director Admin. Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other members of the board were present.

The meeting decided to submit recommendations to provincial government for demolition of old hospital buildings so that construction of new buildings could be carried out.

The management board also decided to construct a new urology ward in the city branch of the hospital to accommodate more patients.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan said that due to the increasing number of patients in LU Hospitals, the facilities in other hospitals would be increased to reduce the pressure on the Civil Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, MS Dr Shahid Junejo and Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi said there was a shortage of staff, including doctors and paramedics in both branches of the hospital for which vacant posts must be filled for ensuring uninterrupted treatment facilities to the patients.

Due to the transfer of doctors in ICU wards and surgery wards, there were challenges in providing medical facilities to the patients, they said and added "despite difficulties people are being treated free of charge in both branches of the hospital and facilities of free pathological tests are being provided to poor patients." They requested the provincial government to send specialist doctors from other medical institutes in LU hospital for a three-month training.

