LUH Board Management Meeting Held
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The meeting of the board of Management of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor of Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Ikramuddin Junejo.
The meeting noted that the Sindh government is paying special attention to the Civil Hospital, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and as a result, the hospital has made significant progress in the last three to four years. The meeting also discussed the increasing number of patients and the need for new buildings, beds, furniture, doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.
The meeting approved several proposals, including: Construction of new buildings and increase in beds and furniture, Purchase and installation of an RO plant to solve the problem of drinking water in the hospital,Allocation of a separate budget for the repair and maintenance of the hospital.
Allocation of a separate budget for thalassemia patients,increase in the budget for local purchases,Simplification of the procedure for payment of daily wages to employees.
The meeting also recommended to the Sindh government to allow the hospital to recruit staff on a contract basis to address the shortage of staff and establish a legal advisory committee in the hospital.
The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Ikramuddin Junejo, said that the meeting identified the shortage of doctors and staff in the hospital and would request the Sindh government to allow the hospital to recruit staff on a contract basis. He also said that the hospital has all the facilities available that are available in private hospitals in Karachi.
The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Surgery and Allied Sciences, Professor Dr. Ashok Nisarani, and others.
