LUH Board proposes for constructing extension building near Hatri Bypass

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The high level board of management of the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has proposed to construct an extension building of the hospital by purchasing 20 acres of land near Hatri Bypass in view of the increasing number of patients in the hospital.

The proposal was presented at a meeting of the Board of Management of Liaquat University Hospital held at the conference hall here the other day and was attended by the Additional Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Memon, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, M S Dr. Mubashir Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and others.

The meeting discussed the performance and the issues being faced by the hospital.

After the meeting, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi told the media that the number of patients coming to the hospital for medical examination and treatment is increasing due to which some difficulties are being faced.

New buildings and wards are also being constructed on the land available in the hospital for the provision of medical treatment facilities to the patients so that more capacity could be created, Jatoi said.

He said "We have also proposed to purchase 20 acres of land near Hatri Bypass and construct an extension building for the hospital so that better treatment facilities could be provided to the patients".

He said that the hospital management had also requested for release of the funds so that the employees could be recruited on contract basis.