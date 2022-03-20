UrduPoint.com

LUH Board Proposes For Constructing Extension Building Near Hatri Bypass

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

LUH Board proposes for constructing extension building near Hatri Bypass

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The high level board of management of the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has proposed to construct an extension building of the hospital by purchasing 20 acres of land near Hatri Bypass in view of the increasing number of patients in the hospital.

The proposal was presented at a meeting of the Board of Management of Liaquat University Hospital held at the conference hall here the other day and was attended by the Additional Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Memon, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, M S Dr. Mubashir Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and others.

The meeting discussed the performance and the issues being faced by the hospital.

After the meeting, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi told the media that the number of patients coming to the hospital for medical examination and treatment is increasing due to which some difficulties are being faced.

New buildings and wards are also being constructed on the land available in the hospital for the provision of medical treatment facilities to the patients so that more capacity could be created, Jatoi said.

He said "We have also proposed to purchase 20 acres of land near Hatri Bypass and construct an extension building for the hospital so that better treatment facilities could be provided to the patients".

He said that the hospital management had also requested for release of the funds so that the employees could be recruited on contract basis.

Related Topics

Jatoi Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

14 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>