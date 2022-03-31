UrduPoint.com

LUH Board Recommends Expansion Of Hospital For Patients' Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The high level board of management of Liaquat University Hospital has recommended expansion of the hospital in view of the growing number of patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The high level board of management of Liaquat University Hospital has recommended expansion of the hospital in view of the growing number of patients.

The decision was taken in board meeting here at the conference hall of the hospital chaired by Additional Secretary Health Muhammad Ibrahim Memon.

It was attended by the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, MS Dr Mubashir Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and others.

The meeting discussed the performance and other issues faced by the hospital.

After the meeting, the Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi told the media that the number of patients coming to the hospital for medical examination and treatment was increasing rapidly which caused problems.

Despite all the difficulties, new buildings and wards are being constructed on the existing land of the hospital to provide treatment facilities to the patients so that more capacity can be created and the patients can be provided as much medical aid as possible, Jatoi said.

He said a proposal was also made in the meeting to purchase 20 acres of land near Hatri where an extension building of Civil Hospital could be constructed.

He said the meeting also demanded that the budget for local purchases should be increased from 15% to 30% so that there would be no difficulty in providing medicines to the patients.

