LUH boasts being first to train foreign doctors in anal surgery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Shahid islam Junejo has said his hospital is the first in Sindh where 4 foreign doctors spent a stint to receive training.

At a press conference at the LUH, held at the conclusion of the 'Trans-anal Endoscopy Surgery Workshop', here on Monday the MS informed that 4 professors from Iraq received training at the hospital.

He boasted that the LUH had the largest intensive care unit (ICU) with 73 beds in comparison with any other government hospital in the country.

Dr Junejo said the people from 17 districts of Sindh visited the hospital for the medical treatments at the hospital which worked round the clock.

Surgeon Prof Arshad Hussain Abro informed that the LUH set up an advanced surgery unit in 2019 and since then around 15,000 surgeries have been performed in that unit. According to him, Iraqi doctors performed 15 surgeries during the training in the presence of the senior surgeons.