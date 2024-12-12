LUH committed best medical care for patients

Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Dr. Kashif Ali Memon has reaffirmed the hospital's dedication to providing top-notch medical care to its patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Dr. Kashif Ali Memon has reaffirmed the hospital's dedication to providing top-notch medical care to its patients.

Speaking to administrative officers, Dr. Memon emphasized the importance of utilizing the hospital's modern machines and medicines to deliver exceptional treatment and care.

The meeting was attended by AMS General Dr. Poonam Jatoi, AMS Dr. Zahoor Memon, ADS Dr. Iftab Hussain Phul, RMO General Dr. Ashfaq Hussain Shah, RMO Dr. Faisal Memon, RMO Dr. Fiza Hussain Memon, and other officers.

"We have the resources; now it's our responsibility to ensure our patients receive the best possible care," Dr. Memon stated, directing officers to prioritize patient treatment in all wards, ICUs, and departments.

Dr. Memon also stressed the need to provide required medicines, regardless of cost, and warned against negligence or carelessness.

Later, a delegation led by Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Baghio of the Neurology Department, Jamshoro, met with Dr.

Kashif Ali Memon and informed him about the issues faced by the Neurology Department. Dr. Baghio presented suggestions for upgrading the Neurology Department, which Dr. Kashif Ali Memon appreciated and said that efforts were being made to upgrade all departments of the hospital, including the Neurology Department, to provide the best possible facilities to the patients.

Dr. Kashif Ali Memon said that a Stroke Unit had been established in the Neurology Department, where patients suffering from stroke are brought. There are two types of stroke patients: those with a ruptured brain vessel and those with a blocked brain vessel. Such patients should be immediately taken to the Stroke Unit, where consultants and professors provide immediate treatment, including an injection worth Rs. 2.5 million, which is provided free of cost at the Stroke Unit of Liaquat University Hospital.

Therefore, the public should take stroke patients to the Stroke Unit immediately so that they can be provided with timely medical aid and saved from disability.