LUH Director vows to improve patient care and facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, has pledged to improve patient care and facilities at the hospital.

During a visit to various departments, including the General OPD, X-ray, Pathology and Urology, Dr Dahri expressed concern over the poor state of some equipment and instructed officials to repair them promptly.

Dr Dahri emphasized the importance of providing quality treatment, nutritious food and a clean environment to patients. He announced that he would conduct daily visits to departments to oversee patient care and facilities, ensuring that the hospital's allocated budget is utilized effectively to upgrade infrastructure and services.

The LUH director directed officials to enhance patient amenities, including air conditioning, and assured that the hospital would be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility, providing quality healthcare services to patients. Dr Dahri's efforts aim to address the complaints received by the Health Department and provide better medical care to the people.