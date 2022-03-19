LUH management board demands increase in local purchasing budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The management board of Liaquat University Hospital has demanded an increase in local purchasing budget for medicines from 15 to 30 percent so that the hospital management could provide medicines to patients without any difficulty.

The board meeting held here Saturday under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary Health Sindh Muhammad Ibrahim Memon.

The hospital spokesman informed that the board of management observed that time gaining procedure of inviting central tender for purchase of medicines causing delay of six months therefore hospital management facing difficulties in maintaining proper stock of medicines.

The enhancement of the local purchasing budget would help to ensure availability of medicines to patients, the meeting observed.

The Director Admin Liaquat University Hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed the participants about the increasing number of patients visiting at the both branches of the hospital in Jamshoro and Hyderabad adding that more buildings and wards are being constructed at the available space of hospital premises to provide medical facilities to maximum number of patients.

He, however, proposed the acquiring of 20 acre land near Hatri for setting up extension buildings of the hospital.

He also drew attention towards shortage of employees because of construction of new wards and proposed the management board of the hospital to submit an appeal to the Sindh government for appointment on contract at the vacant posts.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Hospital Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Dean Faculty of Medicines LUMHS Prof. Muzaffar Shaikh, Prof. Feroze Ali Kalhoro and Imdad Ali Unnar Advocate.