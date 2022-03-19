UrduPoint.com

LUH Management Board Demands Increase In Local Purchasing Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LUH management board demands increase in local purchasing budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The management board of Liaquat University Hospital has demanded an increase in local purchasing budget for medicines from 15 to 30 percent so that the hospital management could provide medicines to patients without any difficulty.

The board meeting held here Saturday under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary Health Sindh Muhammad Ibrahim Memon.

The hospital spokesman informed that the board of management observed that time gaining procedure of inviting central tender for purchase of medicines causing delay of six months therefore hospital management facing difficulties in maintaining proper stock of medicines.

The enhancement of the local purchasing budget would help to ensure availability of medicines to patients, the meeting observed.

The Director Admin Liaquat University Hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed the participants about the increasing number of patients visiting at the both branches of the hospital in Jamshoro and Hyderabad adding that more buildings and wards are being constructed at the available space of hospital premises to provide medical facilities to maximum number of patients.

He, however, proposed the acquiring of 20 acre land near Hatri for setting up extension buildings of the hospital.

He also drew attention towards shortage of employees because of construction of new wards and proposed the management board of the hospital to submit an appeal to the Sindh government for appointment on contract at the vacant posts.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Hospital Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Dean Faculty of Medicines LUMHS Prof. Muzaffar Shaikh, Prof. Feroze Ali Kalhoro and Imdad Ali Unnar Advocate.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Budget Hyderabad Jamshoro Jatoi From Government

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

35 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>