HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Management of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) on Thursday has decided to start Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Higher Dependency Unit (HDU) in the Labor Room of the Hospital. The Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan.

Medical Superintendent LUH Dr Shahid islam Junejo told that the Board meeting decided to submit recommendations to the government for establishing ICU and HDU in the Neurosurgery Department of the Hospital which would improve the surgical operations of patients.

He said that a professor of the concerned ward is being made in charge of that ward, who will also monitor the performance of the doctor, nursing and paramedical staff along with the treatment of patients and the supply of medicines and food to them.

The Additional Secretary Health Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Kalhoro, Medical Superintendent of Hospital Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo, Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan, Dean Faculty Medicine Professor Dr. Moin Ansari, Dean Faculty Surgery Professor Dr. Ashok Asrani and others participated in the meeting.