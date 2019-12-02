LUH management forms monitoring teams for improvement in hospital performance

The management of Liaquat University Hospital has formed different monitoring teams to monitor the performance and duty records of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Liaquat University Hospital has formed different monitoring teams to monitor the performance and duty records of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital.

According to hospital spokesman, the teams have been formed in a meeting on Monday which presided over by the Medical Superintendent Dr Mubin Ahmed Memon and attended by the Director Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other sectional heads of the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent ruled out any compromise on negligence from doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital and asked the monitoring teams to personally visit the wards and outdoor patients department to monitor the performance and attendance of the staff and submit report in case of any negligence so that prompt action could be initiated against those who found guilty.

He also directed the provision due care with required medicines and assistance to the patients of the 15 districts who are availing medical facilities from the hospitals. The provincial government is upgrading the hospital with provision of state of the art medical equipments, machinery for radiology and pathology laboratories as well as operation theatres, he said and added that it is now the responsibility of the doctors, paramedical staff and nurses to facilitate the patients. The issues of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses should be resolved at the earliest, the Medical Superintendent asked the monitoring committees.