LUH Management Set Up ICU And HDU Isolation Wards For COVID-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 08:58 PM

LUH management set up ICU and HDU isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubbashir Ali Kolachi has informed that ICU and HDU isolation wards have been set up in Jamshoro and Hyderabad City branches of the hospital in view of the increasing patients of the sixth wave of COVID-19.

The isolation wards have been established with provision of latest equipment so that better treatment could be provided to COVID-19 affected patients, he informed while talking to representatives of the civil society and social welfare organizations who called him here at his office on Wednesday.

He informed that Dr. Ghulam Rasool Dal has been appointed as the focal person of 30 bedded ICU isolation ward of Jamshoro branch of the hospital while Dr.

Aftab Hussain Phull has been appointed as the focal person of 30 bedded HDU isolation ward of Hyderabad City branch. Besides, Dr. Kashif Memon will act as the Incharge of all COVID-19 wards as well as ICU of both the branches of the hospital, he added.

He said that both isolation wards have been equipped with ventilators, plus-ox meters, by pipes, c-pipes, high flow oxygen, x-ray, ultrasound, ABG, ECG and Echo machines so that COVID-19 affected patients could get better medical treatment. The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have already been engaged in COVID-19 wards and they will continue their duties also in isolation wards, he said and appealed to the attendants of the patients to strictly observe the SOPs while coming to hospital.

